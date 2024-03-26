BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 14.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.18.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

