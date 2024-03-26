BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

