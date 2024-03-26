BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.99. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 20,179 shares.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
