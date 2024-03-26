BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.99. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 20,179 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

