BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.38. Approximately 96,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 75,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.
BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.67.
