BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.90 and last traded at C$20.90. 6,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.81.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.