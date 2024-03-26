Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 14,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 124,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bone Biologics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.