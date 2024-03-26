Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Trading Up 1.9%

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $800.00 and last traded at $800.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.00.

Boston Sand & Gravel Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $785.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.30.

About Boston Sand & Gravel

Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.

