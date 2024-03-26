BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

BP Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

