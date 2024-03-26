Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.