Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

