Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Brambles Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.