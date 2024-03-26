Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 7,732 shares changing hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Down 23.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 83.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors.

