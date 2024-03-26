Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 265 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

