Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,417,000 after acquiring an additional 241,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $971.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $478.77 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $894.88 and a 200 day moving average of $756.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

