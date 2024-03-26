Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 134,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.1% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

