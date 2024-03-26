Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 19,586 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 91,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

MUST opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

