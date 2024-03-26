Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 154,864 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS XDQQ opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

