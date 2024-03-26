Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of MPLX opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

