Brookstone Capital Management Buys 221 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average of $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $297.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

