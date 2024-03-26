Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,807 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XDSQ opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.