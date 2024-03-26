Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $408.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.55. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

