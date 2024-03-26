Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.