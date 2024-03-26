Brookstone Capital Management Has $357,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

