Brookstone Capital Management Has $361,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

PSA opened at $275.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.24.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

