Brookstone Capital Management Has $375,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

