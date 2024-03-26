Brookstone Capital Management Has $380,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

