Brookstone Capital Management Has $402,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

