Brookstone Capital Management Has $432,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $355.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.02. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

