Brookstone Capital Management Has $443,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000.

UJAN stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

