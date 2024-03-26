Brookstone Capital Management Has $505,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after buying an additional 710,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

