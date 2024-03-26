Brookstone Capital Management Has $516,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

