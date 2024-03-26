Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

