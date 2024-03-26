Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average is $220.61. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $248.69.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.