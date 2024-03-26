Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average is $220.61. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.