Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.