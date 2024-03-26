Brookstone Capital Management Invests $408,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,470 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,483 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COIN stock opened at $279.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.96 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.30.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

