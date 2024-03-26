Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 54,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

