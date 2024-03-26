Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.