Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.85.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $604.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

