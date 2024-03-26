Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

