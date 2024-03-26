Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,086 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

