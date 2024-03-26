Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,298,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 4,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

