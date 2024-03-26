Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,282 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,903,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 227.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

