Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 747 Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Conservative Values ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. American Conservative Values ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

