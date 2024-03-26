Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after buying an additional 306,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,712,000 after buying an additional 284,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

