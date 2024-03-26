Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.