Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $108.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.