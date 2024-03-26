Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,306 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

FENY stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

