Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,487 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 3.3 %

IP stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.