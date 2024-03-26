Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,284 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

