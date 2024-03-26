Brookstone Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %

UMAR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.