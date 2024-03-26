Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,744 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,875,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.